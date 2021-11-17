SharpLink Gaming raises $10M in equity offering

Nov. 17, 2021 8:43 AM ETSharpLink Gaming Ltd (SBET)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) slides 9% premarket as it entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investment firm which is an existing SharpLink shareholder.
  • Pursuant to the agreement, the Investor is purchasing ~1.41M of the Co.’s ordinary shares at a purchase price of $3.75/share and pre-funded a warrant to purchase up to ~1.25M ordinary shares at a funding amount of $3.74/share and an exercise price of $0.01/share, for gross proceeds of $10M.
  • Net proceeds of ~$9.9M will be used for supporting its technology and business development initiatives, as well as for general working capital purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Nov. 19, 2021.
  • SBET -8.98% premarket to $3.75.
