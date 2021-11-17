Why is Target lower today? Margins disappointed investors
Nov. 17, 2021 8:46 AM ET Target Corporation (TGT) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Target (NYSE:TGT) is now down 4.36% in premarket trading despite topping sales and EPS estimates with its Q3 report.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman notes TGT's gross margin contracted 255 bps and missed consensus by 185 bps.
- "This was primarily due to higher merchandise and freight costs, shrink,and labor/compensation, combined with a desire to keep pricing competitive. Based on our conversations intra-quarter, we believe investors were looking for TGT to buck the trend of gross margin contraction that many apparel and specialty retailers have experienced and be a relative standout among Broadline companies."
- Target execs have stated in media interviews that holding the line on pricing is important to the retailer.
- Shares of Target (TGT) are still above their 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.