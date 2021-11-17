Takeda Pharma exercises option to co-develop and co-commercialize DNL593

  • Denali Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:DNLI) strategic partner Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) has exercised an option, pursuant to an existing collaboration between the two companies, to co-develop and co-commercialize DNL593, an investigational, brain-penetrant progranulin replacement therapy for the potential treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin (FTD-GRN).
  • “Pending acceptance of regulatory submissions, DNL593 will be the sixth therapeutic candidate from our broad pipeline, and our second Transport Vehicle (TV)-enabled molecule, in clinical development," said Denali’s CEO, Ryan Watts, Ph.D.
  • FTD is the most common form of dementia in people under 60 years of age.
