Takeda Pharma exercises option to co-develop and co-commercialize DNL593
Nov. 17, 2021 8:50 AM ETDenali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)TAKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Denali Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:DNLI) strategic partner Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) has exercised an option, pursuant to an existing collaboration between the two companies, to co-develop and co-commercialize DNL593, an investigational, brain-penetrant progranulin replacement therapy for the potential treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin (FTD-GRN).
- “Pending acceptance of regulatory submissions, DNL593 will be the sixth therapeutic candidate from our broad pipeline, and our second Transport Vehicle (TV)-enabled molecule, in clinical development," said Denali’s CEO, Ryan Watts, Ph.D.
- FTD is the most common form of dementia in people under 60 years of age.