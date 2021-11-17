ArcelorMittal launches this year's fifth stock buyback

  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says it completed its fourth stock buyback program of the year and will start a new $1B buyback program, to be completed by February 2022.
  • ArcelorMittal says it had repurchased more than 67M shares by Tuesday's market close for a total value of ~€1.88B ($2.2B) at an average price of €27.91/share.
  • The company says the move brings the total advance as part of its prospective 2022 capital return to shareholders to $2B.
  • ArcelorMittal recently reported Q3 EBITDA surged 6x from the year-ago quarter to $6B.
