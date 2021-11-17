SPAC Alpha Capital gains on deal to take data software co. Semantix public
Nov. 17, 2021 8:51 AM ETAlpha Capital Acquisition Company (ASPC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SPAC Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) rose 1.3% in premarket trading after agreeing to take data Brazilian software platform Semantix public.
- Semantix will have an implied equity value of about $1B, according to a statement. The transaction is funded with $324M, including $230M from Alpha Capital trust. A $94M PIPE has already been committed by top institutional investors and existing Semantix holders.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year. Semantix’s current management team will continue to oversee the business
- Based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Semantix expects to earn almost $73M next year from more than 300 customers in over 15 countries.
- Recall April, Alpha Capital announces separate trading of its Class A ordinary shares and warrants.