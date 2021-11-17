SPAC Alpha Capital gains on deal to take data software co. Semantix public

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Wooden cubes with word "SPAC" on beautiful background from dollar bills, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Hazal Ak/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPAC Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) rose 1.3% in premarket trading after agreeing to take data Brazilian software platform Semantix public.
  • Semantix will have an implied equity value of about $1B, according to a statement. The transaction is funded with $324M, including $230M from Alpha Capital trust. A $94M PIPE has already been committed by top institutional investors and existing Semantix holders.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year. Semantix’s current management team will continue to oversee the business
  • Based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Semantix expects to earn almost $73M next year from more than 300 customers in over 15 countries.
  • Recall April, Alpha Capital announces separate trading of its Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
