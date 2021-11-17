WIpro and Ikon Science enter strategic partnership
Nov. 17, 2021 8:53 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ikon Science announces a collaboration with Wipro (NYSE:WIT) that will enable companies to accelerate their digital transformation even if they use legacy databases by leveraging Curate, Ikon’s scalable, cloud-enabled subsurface knowledge management solution.
- With Curate, companies attain superior data democratization and gain business insights that drive faster and more-accurate decision making.
- “Geoscience teams can derive immediate value from our strategic partnership with Wipro to realize true digital transformation. Combining Curate with Wipro’s ecosystem of technology partners and industry solutions will democratize data for Wipro’s clients, promoting greater usability, competitive advantage, greater efficiencies and ROI.” explained Dr. Denis Saussus, CEO of Ikon Science.