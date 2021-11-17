Avinger stock jumps 30% on FDA clearance of Pantheris for in-stent restenosis
Nov. 17, 2021 8:58 AM ETAvinger, Inc. (AVGR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) soars 29.6% premarket after receiving 510(k) clearance from the FDA for a new clinical indication for the Pantheris image-guided atherectomy system.
- This clearance allows the company to directly market Pantheris for the treatment of in-stent restenosis (ISR) in the lower extremity arteries.
- To support the 510(k) submission, Avinger provided data generated from the INSIGHT trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of Pantheris for treating in-stent restenosis in lower extremity arteries.
- "By combining real-time intravascular imaging with the precise control and large luminal gain of directional atherectomy, Pantheris enables physicians to visualize stent struts and safely target ISR lesions to restore blood flow to occluded vessels, while avoiding the structure of the previously implanted stent," commented Jeff Soinski, Avinger's President and CEO.
- In-stent restenosis occurs when a blocked artery previously treated with a stent becomes narrowed again, reducing blood flow.