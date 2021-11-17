Taylor Morrison, Värde Partners form strategic partnership to accelerate homebuilding
Nov. 17, 2021
- Homebuilders Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) and Värde Partners enter into a land banking facility agreement and agree to a joint venture to open more than $1B in capacity.
- Shares of TMHC slightly rise 0.3% in pre-market trading.
- Värde will continue aligning as a financial partner in the acquisition and development of residential land and lots, while Taylor Morrison (TMHC) will develop and manage the homebuilding projects.
- The joint venture already closed on multiple projects in Texas, Georgia, Arizona and California; in the coming months, additional developments will start in the Carolinas and Florida.
- This collaboration with Värde is a meaningful evolution of our existing asset-light land strategies and is expected to help us achieve our goal of increasing our optioned land position to at least 40 percent in 2022," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer.
