S&P 500 Growth ETFs hit record highs and have beaten SPY over 10 years
Nov. 17, 2021 11:43 AM ETSPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG), VOOG, IVWSPYBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- S&P 500 growth ETFs hit record highs on Wednesday and are outperforming the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) year to date.
- The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG), SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) and iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) all recorded intraday highs on Wednesday's session.
- All three have also outdone SPY’s +25.5% YTD performance. VOOG is +30%, SPYG is +29.9% and IVW is +29.8%.
- S&P 500 Growth ETFs are made up of stocks that display the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth, P/E ratios, and momentum.
- Moreover, the funds have very similar trading performances because they're essentially the same fund offered by different issuers.
- Each ETF tracks the Standard & Poor’s 500 Growth Index. The two key differences between the ETFs are their assets under management and their expense ratios.
- IVW leads the charge from an AUM vantage point with $39.42B under its belt. SPYG comes in second with $15.25B AUM, followed by VOOG at $4.65B.
- Expense-ratio-wise, SPYG is the cheapest of the ETFs with an expense ratio of 0.04%, while VOOG is the second most costly fund at 0.10% and IVW is the most expensive with a ratio of 0.18%.
- Fund flows for the three ETFs seem to follow expense ratios. Lowest-priced SPYG attracted $2.59B in inflows so far this year, while the second-most-affordable fund VOOG brought in $1.06B, according to etfdb.com. However, IVW − the most expensive ETF of the three − lost $1.67B to outflows.
- From a performance standpoint, all three have not only outperformed SPY on a YTD stance, but have also outdone SPY in every timeframe from one-month to 10-year performance, as this chart shows: