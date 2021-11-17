S&P 500 Growth ETFs hit record highs and have beaten SPY over 10 years

Exponential Growth Trend

Philip Steury/iStock via Getty Images

  • S&P 500 growth ETFs hit record highs on Wednesday and are outperforming the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) year to date.
  • The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG), SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) and iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) all recorded intraday highs on Wednesday's session.
  • All three have also outdone SPY’s +25.5% YTD performance. VOOG is +30%, SPYG is +29.9% and IVW is +29.8%.
  • S&P 500 Growth ETFs are made up of stocks that display the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth, P/E ratios, and momentum.
  • Moreover, the funds have very similar trading performances because they're essentially the same fund offered by different issuers.
  • Each ETF tracks the Standard & Poor’s 500 Growth Index. The two key differences between the ETFs are their assets under management and their expense ratios.
  • IVW leads the charge from an AUM vantage point with $39.42B under its belt. SPYG comes in second with $15.25B AUM, followed by VOOG at $4.65B.
  • Expense-ratio-wise, SPYG is the cheapest of the ETFs with an expense ratio of 0.04%, while VOOG is the second most costly fund at 0.10% and IVW is the most expensive with a ratio of 0.18%.
  • Fund flows for the three ETFs seem to follow expense ratios. Lowest-priced SPYG attracted $2.59B in inflows so far this year, while the second-most-affordable fund VOOG brought in $1.06B, according to etfdb.com. However, IVW − the most expensive ETF of the three − lost $1.67B to outflows.
  • From a performance standpoint, all three have not only outperformed SPY on a YTD stance, but have also outdone SPY in every timeframe from one-month to 10-year performance, as this chart shows:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.