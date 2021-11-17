Lowe's CEO: Macro housing trends will continue to fuel demand for home improvement

  • Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said Wednesday that the company's Street-beating quarterly earnings were fueled by favorable trends in the housing market, factors that will continue to drive demand going forward.
  • "Demand continues to stay strong," the top executive at Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) told CNBC, adding that checks with its customers indicate that the backlog of home improvement projects remains "as robust as they've seen it in many years."
  • Before the opening bell Wednesday, Lowe's (LOW) reported a quarterly profit that beat expectations by nearly 17%. This came as revenue rose 3% from last year to reach $22.9B, topping the consensus by nearly $1B.
  • In explaining the results, Ellison pointed to macro factors impacting the housing market, including a lack of homes to meet the current demand, low interest rates and healthy consumer balance sheets, leading to high disposable income.
  • In addition, the Lowe's CEO noted that the current housing stock in the U.S. is aging, leading to the need for upgrades.
  • The better-than-expected results from LOW followed a similarly strong report from rival Home Depot (NYSE:HD) the previous day. HD also exceeded projections on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue that climbed nearly 10% from last year.
  • LOW rose nearly 4% in pre-market trading following the release of its quarterly report. This added to a more-than-4% gain posted the previous session, as the stock reacted to HD's results.
  • LOW has been rising steadily since early October. The stock set a new 52-week high on Tuesday and is poised to extend that peak during Wednesday's trading.
  • Comparing LOW and HD over the past year shows that the competitors have largely tracked each other during that time. LOW has outpaced its rival, rising about 51%. HD has climbed about 40%.
  • Both have performed better than the overall market, with the S&P 500 climbing about 32% over the past year:

