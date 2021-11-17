State Street expands academic partnerships to accelerate crypto, macro research
Nov. 17, 2021 9:36 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- State Street (NYSE:STT) adds two professors from top Boston-based business schools to advance cryptocurrency and macroeconomic research initiatives.
- State Street Associates, the academic and data science research arm of State Street (STT), will partner with Antoinette Schoar, a finance professor at MIT, who joins in an effort to see clients through risks and opportunities in blockchain and crypto.
- "Blockchain has the potential to provide new opportunities and applications for financial markets," Schoar says.
- Schoar will also help apply research findings directly with State Street Digital, which was created in June to address the industry's evolving shift to digital finance.
- Robin Greenwood, a finance and banking professor at Harvard Business School, also joins to accelerate research on central bank policy, equity investing, financial crises and behavioral finance.
- In addition, Greenwood is a member of the Financial Advisory Roundtable of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.
