State Street expands academic partnerships to accelerate crypto, macro research

Nov. 17, 2021 9:36 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Businessman using tablet online banking, exchange currency and payment, Digital marketing, Finance and banking networking, Investment of growth on currency rate, Online shopping

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • State Street (NYSE:STT) adds two professors from top Boston-based business schools to advance cryptocurrency and macroeconomic research initiatives.
  • State Street Associates, the academic and data science research arm of State Street (STT), will partner with Antoinette Schoar, a finance professor at MIT, who joins in an effort to see clients through risks and opportunities in blockchain and crypto.
  • "Blockchain has the potential to provide new opportunities and applications for financial markets," Schoar says.
  • Schoar will also help apply research findings directly with State Street Digital, which was created in June to address the industry's evolving shift to digital finance.
  • Robin Greenwood, a finance and banking professor at Harvard Business School, also joins to accelerate research on central bank policy, equity investing, financial crises and behavioral finance.
  • In addition, Greenwood is a member of the Financial Advisory Roundtable of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.
  • Shares of STT slip 0.8% out of the gate.
  • Previously, (July 29) State Street and Luykka team up to provide crypto and digital asset fund administration services.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.