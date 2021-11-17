Biden to spend billions to boost manufacturing of COVID vaccines for poorer countries
Nov. 17, 2021 9:40 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor93 Comments
- The Biden administration is set to invest billions of dollars to expand manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines as a way to increase the number of doses sent to poorer nations, The Washington Post reports.
- The newspaper says that the funding will assist companies producing mRNA vaccines -- Pfizer (PFE +0.4%) and Moderna (MRNA +0.5%) -- through investment in facilities, equipment, staff and training.
- The White House's goal is the manufacture of at least 1B doses annually.
- David Kessler, the White House's chief science officer overseeing vaccine distribution, said the effort is also designed for future pandemics.
- "This partnership will be used for Covid and any future pandemic viruses with the goal of having enough vaccines available within six to nine months of the identification of the virus."
- Last month, a Biden administration official reiterated support for COVID-19 IP vaccine waivers.
