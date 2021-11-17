Peloton Interactive spins lower as bouncy trading continues
Nov. 17, 2021 10:05 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is down 5.27% in early trading to give back much of yesterday's gain that was attributed to some relief over the company's capital raise being quantified.
- Some traders think the pricing of the follow-on offering is the next hurdle to clear before the direction of the stock becomes clearer.
- Ahead of the holiday season, Peloton's website is showing some reduced prices.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating flipped to Very Bearish from Bearish on November 10 after the company's growth grade was lowered.