Peloton Interactive spins lower as bouncy trading continues

Nov. 17, 2021 10:05 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments

Peloton store exterior view

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is down 5.27% in early trading to give back much of yesterday's gain that was attributed to some relief over the company's capital raise being quantified.
  • Some traders think the pricing of the follow-on offering is the next hurdle to clear before the direction of the stock becomes clearer.
  • Ahead of the holiday season, Peloton's website is showing some reduced prices.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating flipped to Very Bearish from Bearish on November 10 after the company's growth grade was lowered.
