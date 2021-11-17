Electric vehicle stocks Canoo, Mullen Automotive and Volcon take their turn at leading the sector

Nov. 17, 2021 10:18 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN), GOEV, VLCNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Display of Stock market quotes with city scene reflect on glass

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

  • Investors are looking beyond just Tesla, Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group in the electric vehicle sector today.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is up 14.74% to $11.99 vs. the 52-week trading range of $5.75 to $24.90. GOEV trades with a high level of short interest outstanding on it.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is up 12.63% to $14.80. The company is debuting its FIVE EV Crossover today at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. Mullen Automotive (MULN) describes itself as a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) is 10.20% higher to $16.32 vs. the post-IPO range of $6.91 to $17.24. Volcon (VLCN) calls itself the first all-electric, off-road powersports company.
  • Read about how Rivian is in danger of snapping its IPO winning streak of gains.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.