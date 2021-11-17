Electric vehicle stocks Canoo, Mullen Automotive and Volcon take their turn at leading the sector
Nov. 17, 2021 10:18 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN), GOEV, VLCNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Investors are looking beyond just Tesla, Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group in the electric vehicle sector today.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is up 14.74% to $11.99 vs. the 52-week trading range of $5.75 to $24.90. GOEV trades with a high level of short interest outstanding on it.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is up 12.63% to $14.80. The company is debuting its FIVE EV Crossover today at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. Mullen Automotive (MULN) describes itself as a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) is 10.20% higher to $16.32 vs. the post-IPO range of $6.91 to $17.24. Volcon (VLCN) calls itself the first all-electric, off-road powersports company.
- Read about how Rivian is in danger of snapping its IPO winning streak of gains.