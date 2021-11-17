Lucid Diagnostics drops 18% as quarterly net loss skyrockets
- Shares of Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD -18.9%) are down sharply today after the company reported that its Q3 2021 net loss widened ~244% to ~$7M (-$0.49 net loss per share, basic and diluted).
- Operating expenses increased ~225% to ~$6.6M.
- The company has just $200K in revenue for the quarter due to sales of its EsoGuard test for identifying Barrett's Esophagus.
- Lucid ended the quarter with $21K in cash.
- The company had its IPO last month.
- Lucid's parent company PAVmed (PAVM -20.8%) yesterday reported preliminary Q3 results that fell short of Street forecasts, sending shares down.