Invesco debuts an ESG S&P 500 equal weight ETF

  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) continues to build out its environmental, social, and governance lineup with the addition of the Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE).
  • RSPE intends to measure the equal-weighted performance of stocks that fall into the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, but also meet specific ESG standards.
  • John Hoffman, Americas head of Invesco ETFs and indexed strategies, said in announcing the new fund's launch that RSPE will combine ESG values with smart-beta investing. He said that creates "the simplest way to invest in a balanced portfolio of the ESG leaders of the S&P 500 Index."
  • RSPE will track the S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG Leaders Select Index and trade alongside its sister ETF the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP), an equal-weight ETF with no ESG criteria associated with it.
  • RSPE will come with 185 holdings, an expense ratio of 0.20% and trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • The launch of RSPE comes just a few weeks after Invesco launched two other ESG ETFs to bolster its QQQ innovation suite of ETFs.
