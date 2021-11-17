Sono Motors doubles in IPO open as the next bright light in the electric vehicle sector

  • Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) opened for trading at $20.06 after the IPO was priced last night at $15. Shares have already rocketed to as high as $31.94.
  • The company had over 16K reservations on its books as of November 5 for future deliveries of the solar-powered Sion. That order book represents about $43.9M in deposits.
  • Sono Motors (SEV) describes itself as being on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every vehicle solar.
  • SEV was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with some fireworks anticipated due to it going public right as EV interest shoots sky high.
  • Read a deep dive on the Sono Motors IPO.
