Sono Motors doubles in IPO open as the next bright light in the electric vehicle sector
Nov. 17, 2021 11:02 AM ETSono Group N.V. (SEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor42 Comments
- Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) opened for trading at $20.06 after the IPO was priced last night at $15. Shares have already rocketed to as high as $31.94.
- The company had over 16K reservations on its books as of November 5 for future deliveries of the solar-powered Sion. That order book represents about $43.9M in deposits.
- Sono Motors (SEV) describes itself as being on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every vehicle solar.
- SEV was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with some fireworks anticipated due to it going public right as EV interest shoots sky high.
- Read a deep dive on the Sono Motors IPO.