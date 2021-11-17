ZIM Integrated Shipping beats estimates on higher margins, carried volume

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM +4.0%) reports beat on both lines in its Q3 earnings results as average freight rates and carried volumes continue to increase sequentially.
  • Revenue of $3.13B (+209.9% Y/Y) beats consensus by $420M.
  • The company carried 884K TEUs during the third quarter, up 16% Y/Y. The average freight rate was $3,226/TEU, up 174% Y/Y and about 37% up from 2Q21.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.08B (+693% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 66%, compared to 26% a year ago.
  • Net cash generated from operating activities was $2.01B.
  • GAAP EPS of $12.16 beats by $4.17.
  • The Board has declared $2.50/share interim dividend, representing 20% of quarterly net income.
  • "Based on our expectation to distribute 30-50% of 2021 net income, we are poised to return significant capital to shareholders in 2022," notes ZIM President & CEO Eli Glickman.
  • Raises 2021 Guidance: The company expects to generate in 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of between $6.2 - $6.4B and Adjusted EBIT of between $5.4 - $5.6B.
  • Previously (Oct. 21): ZIM Integrated Shipping Services buys seven secondhand vessels for ~$320M in October
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.