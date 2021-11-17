ZIM Integrated Shipping beats estimates on higher margins, carried volume
Nov. 17, 2021 11:12 AM ET
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM +4.0%) reports beat on both lines in its Q3 earnings results as average freight rates and carried volumes continue to increase sequentially.
- Revenue of $3.13B (+209.9% Y/Y) beats consensus by $420M.
- The company carried 884K TEUs during the third quarter, up 16% Y/Y. The average freight rate was $3,226/TEU, up 174% Y/Y and about 37% up from 2Q21.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $2.08B (+693% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 66%, compared to 26% a year ago.
- Net cash generated from operating activities was $2.01B.
- GAAP EPS of $12.16 beats by $4.17.
- The Board has declared $2.50/share interim dividend, representing 20% of quarterly net income.
- "Based on our expectation to distribute 30-50% of 2021 net income, we are poised to return significant capital to shareholders in 2022," notes ZIM President & CEO Eli Glickman.
- Raises 2021 Guidance: The company expects to generate in 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of between $6.2 - $6.4B and Adjusted EBIT of between $5.4 - $5.6B.
