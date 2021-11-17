Qiagen falls after report not in talks with suitors (update)
Nov. 17, 2021 11:31 AM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN), TMOQDELBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Update 2:27pm: Betaville responds to latest report.
- Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) dropped 3.5% after a report that the company is not currently in talks with speculated buyers Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) or BioMérieux.
- People familiar with the companies said they had no knowledge of talks between Qiagen (QGEN) and potential suitors, according to a CTFN report.
- The report comes after Betaville yesterday cited rumors of a new takeover approach from Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) for the Dutch company.
- Betaville defended its report from yesterday in its latest piece.
- Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Qiagen, BioMérieux were said to be eyeing a combination.
- Late last month, Qiagen (QGEN) rose after a Betaville report indicated the company had become the subject of takeover negotiations. A previous attempt by Thermo Fisher (TMO) to acquire the rival life sciences company failed in 2020.
- In February, a Bloomberg report suggested that Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is weighing a preliminary approach to the company.