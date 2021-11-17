Canadian Solar Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2021 11:50 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+46.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CSIQ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.