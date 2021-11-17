Some top Barclays investors raise questions about CEO's exit package - FT
Nov. 17, 2021 12:28 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Three of Barclays' 20 largest shareholders are voicing concerns over the terms of Jes Staley's departure as the bank's CEO earlier this month, the Financial Times reports.
- Some investors have privately criticized the £2.4M in compensation given to Staley, who resigned after an investigation into his ties with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, the FT said.
- Staley plans to dispute the early conclusions of the U.K. regulatory probe, which studied whether he mischaracterized his relationship with Epstein as only professional. The Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority's full report hasn't yet been released.
- When Staley worked at JPMorgan Chase (he left in 2013), he exchanged 1,200 emails with Epstein over a four-year period, the FT had reported. A lawyer for Staley told the paper last week that he had "no involvement in any of the alleged crimes committed by Mr. Epstein."
- The investors' concerns come as new CEO CS Venkatakrishnan — or Venkat, for short — plans to hold video calls with Barclays' largest investors next week, the FT said.
- "We will be asking questions about what they knew, when they knew it and we will be questioning their judgment," one investor told the FT.
- Staley was named Barclays CEO in 2015, when he replaced Antony Jenkins, who was ousted reportedly for his lack of knowledge on investment banking.