DLocal plummets 22% post Q3 results

Nov. 17, 2021 12:30 PM ETDLOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • DLocal (DLO -21.8%) slides despite beating Q3 revenue estimates by $3.47M.
  • Total Payment Volume reached $1.8B, representing 217% Y/Y growth and 24% growth Q/Q.
  • Revenue from Existing Merchants increased by $26.2M and net revenue retention rate reached 185% compared with 159% in the fiscal year 2020.
  • Adj. EBITDA was $26.3M and margin was 38% compared to 41%Y/Y.
  • On average, Enterprise Global Merchants used dLocal’s platform in more than seven different countries and 64 payment methods in the third quarter of 2021.
  • As of Sept. 30, 2021, Cash, equivalents and marketable securities increased to $293.1M due to the increase of $16.3M in funds and an increase of $10.8M in funds due to our merchants with respect to Q2 2021.
  • “We continue to see strong growth across multiple verticals as we see local economies continue to bounce back and global merchants prioritize their efforts in emerging markets.” said Sebastian Kanovich.
