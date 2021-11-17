Berry Global Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2021 12:31 PM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (-4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.46B (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BERY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.