BJ’s Wholesale Club Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2021 12:37 PM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.9B (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.