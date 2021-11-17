BJ’s Wholesale Club Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 17, 2021 12:37 PM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.9B (+4.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
