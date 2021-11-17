Will Alibaba stock losses halt on Q2 revenue, e-commerce strength?
Nov. 17, 2021 12:43 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 18th, before market open.
- Led by China's crackdowns on anti-monopoly, cybersecurity oversight and antitrust practices, Alibaba stock price lost 27.6% on YTD basis and past 6-months saw a 19.6% fall.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is RMB12.44 (-30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is RMB204.96B (+32.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BABA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward.
- Markets believe that last week's Singles Day shopping event could be an early catalyst as the company still controls some two-thirds of China's e-commerce market through Taobao and Tmall; Alibaba reported ~84.5B in sales which exceeds prior year numbers.
- Adding value to consumers through consumer segment, product enrichment and platform innovations are expected to have led growth in its e-commerce business.
- Alibaba was picked as top pick in new Chinese tech coverage realm at Barclays as analyst said, "Shao said Alibaba will take in $12B from its cloud business, making it the No. 1 cloud provider in China, and has a 33% stake in Ant, which runs Alipay, China's largest digital payment platform."
- SA Contributor Oleh Kombaiev believes that Alibaba's quarterly results will disappoint but will have a positive impact on capitalization.
- With a Bullish rating, SA Contributor Convequity terms Alibaba stock to be a safe growth play.
- Wall Street Analysts rating is Very Bullish while SA Author's rating is Bullish.