Will Alibaba stock losses halt on Q2 revenue, e-commerce strength?

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas

David Becker/Getty Images News

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 18th, before market open.
  • Led by China's crackdowns on anti-monopoly, cybersecurity oversight and antitrust practices, Alibaba stock price lost 27.6% on YTD basis and past 6-months saw a 19.6% fall.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is RMB12.44 (-30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is RMB204.96B (+32.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BABA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward.
  • Markets believe that last week's Singles Day shopping event could be an early catalyst as the company still controls some two-thirds of China's e-commerce market through Taobao and Tmall; Alibaba reported ~84.5B in sales which exceeds prior year numbers.
  • Adding value to consumers through consumer segment, product enrichment and platform innovations are expected to have led growth in its e-commerce business.
  • Alibaba was picked as top pick in new Chinese tech coverage realm at Barclays as analyst said, "Shao said Alibaba will take in $12B from its cloud business, making it the No. 1 cloud provider in China, and has a 33% stake in Ant, which runs Alipay, China's largest digital payment platform."
  • SA Contributor Oleh Kombaiev believes that Alibaba's quarterly results will disappoint but will have a positive impact on capitalization.
  • With a Bullish rating, SA Contributor Convequity terms Alibaba stock to be a safe growth play.
  • Wall Street Analysts rating is Very Bullish while SA Author's rating is Bullish.
