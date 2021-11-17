Ross Stores Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 17, 2021 5:35 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.35B (+16.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ROST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 4 downward.
