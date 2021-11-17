MGE Energy sinks after Morgan Stanley cuts to Sell equivalent
Nov. 17, 2021 12:52 PM ETMGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MGE Energy (MGEE -5.9%) plunges to a six-month low after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a$69 price target, trimmed from $71, citing its unjustified valuation premium and expectations for slowing growth in 2022.
- The company has outperformed the utility group by ~5% YTD and on the latest earnings estimates now trades at a 28% premium to peers, among the highest in the industry, according to Morgan Stanley analysts including Stephen Byrd.
- MGE's "growth outlook is modestly above peers but not high enough to justify current premium," Byrd writes, noting the company's rate base and EPS are growing only modestly above peers, and management does not provide the same guidance and business clarity as its peers.
- MGE recently reported Q2 GAAP earnings that came in below analyst consensus.