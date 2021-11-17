XPO Logistics is cut at BofA as cost pressures push it off a bull rating
Nov. 17, 2021 12:53 PM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America turns cautious on XPO Logistics (XPO -1.1%) as it points to LTL cost pressures.
- On the positive side, XPO is noted to have rapidly increased its earnings and free cash flow by acquiring companies across a range of sub-segments in the transportation industry and improving operations and profitability. However, XPO has enough headwinds in front of it to prompt BofA to lowers its rating to Neutral from Buy.
- "We believe ongoing efficiency gains and management skill support continued earnings growth. Leverage levels above peers and economic uncertainty remain concerns, but we are encouraged by its demonstrated skill in navigating volatility to drive shareholder value."
- The firm's price objective on XPO goes to $88 from $97, which works out to 18.5X the 2022 P/E estimate from 22X.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on XPO stepped down to Very Bearish from Bearish on November 2.