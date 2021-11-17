Atkore International FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2021 12:55 PM ETAtkore Inc. (ATKR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Atkore International (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.84 (+225.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $839.38M (+75.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.