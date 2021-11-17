Apple to let customers fix their own iPhones and Macs, but should they?
Nov. 17, 2021 12:56 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor48 Comments
- For anyone who has ever owned an iPhone and needed it repaired, their options have been to either go to an Apple Store, or to a repair shop which Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has given access to the specific parts and specialized tools necessary to complete any gadget fixes.
- That's all about to change.
- Apple (AAPL) on Wednesday announced its new Self Service Repair program, which will launch in early 2022. The program will initially provide individual consumers with access to "genuine Apple parts and tools" for the mobile-phone displays, batteries and cameras in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups. Apple (AAPL) will follow that up with parts, supplies and manuals for Mac computers using the company's M1 processor. The program will be offered first in the United States, and to other countries throughout 2022.
- Giving consumers the ability to do their own product repairs is a major change of policy for Apple (AAPL). In addition to being highly secretive about its product pipeline, the company has often gone out of its way to make it as difficult as possible for people to make product repairs in their own home. Few examples of that have been more visible than Apple's (AAPL) use of a "pentalobe" screw that Apple (AAPL) has used on iPhones and Macs since 2009, and for which a screwdriver or replacement screw is close to impossible to find at any hardware store.
- Jeff Williams, Apple's (AAPL) chief operating officer, said that over the past three years, the company has almost doubled the number of service locations that have access to genuine Apple parts, as well as tools and training to make repairs on iPhones and other company products. Williams said Apple now wants its customers to be able to make those same repairs at home, if they so choose.
- "Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed," Williams said, in a statement about the new repair program. "We're providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs."
- Whether someone might be brave enough to take on a repair is a different matter.
- As part of the program, Apple (AAPL) said the repair store will initially offer more than 200 parts and tools for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Apple said customers should review one of the company's repair manuals before placing an order for any possible parts or tools. Customers who complete a repair and return any parts used in the process will get a credit toward their purchase. But, giving a person the tools to do a repair job doesn't necessarily mean they should. After all, fixing an iPhone isn't quite the same as putting together a desk from Ikea.
- "While making it possible for people to fix their iPhones or iPads, this is really targeted at the tech literate who have asked for this capability," said Tim Bajarin, long-time tech industry analyst with Creative Strategies in San Jose, Calif. "However, for everyone else this is not suggested. Doing these fixes are very complex and not targeted at mainstream users."
- Apple (AAPL) itself even suggested that individuals might want to take their device to a location that is experienced in removing pentalobe screws and with the inner workings of iPhones and other company products.
- "For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair," Apple said.
- Apple (AAPL) shares rose more than 2%, Wednesday. Earlier in the week, analyst Dan Ives, of Wedbush, said Apple is likely to sell 40 million iPhones between Black Friday and Christmas this year.