Autohome Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2021 12:56 PM ETAutohome Inc. (ATHM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-35.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $271.18M (-20.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATHM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.