Woodward FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2021 5:35 PM ETWoodward, Inc. (WWD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $596.92M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WWD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.