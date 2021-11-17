New Jersey Resources Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2021 12:58 PM ETNew Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $610.33M (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NJR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.