Intuit Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2021 5:35 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+36.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INTU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.