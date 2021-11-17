Globant Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2021 5:35 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+55.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $326.8M (+57.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GLOB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.