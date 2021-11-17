Vipshop Q3 2021 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Nov. 17, 2021 1:25 PM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.83B (+12.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, VIPS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • The stock has dropped 2.7% following Q2 earnings release on Aug.18.
  • The company reported Q2 revenue of $4.6B (+22.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M; GMV up 25% Y/Y to RMB 48.1B and number of active customers increased by 32% Y/Y to 51.1M.
  • In early September, UBS had downgrad Vipshop from Buy to Neutral with a $17 price target.
  • YTD the company's shares have dropped more than 55% in value.
  • Bullish rating on the stock by contributor: Forget About Alibaba, Buy Vipshop Instead.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.