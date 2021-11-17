Vipshop Q3 2021 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Nov. 17, 2021 1:25 PM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.83B (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIPS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- The stock has dropped 2.7% following Q2 earnings release on Aug.18.
- The company reported Q2 revenue of $4.6B (+22.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M; GMV up 25% Y/Y to RMB 48.1B and number of active customers increased by 32% Y/Y to 51.1M.
- In early September, UBS had downgrad Vipshop from Buy to Neutral with a $17 price target.
- YTD the company's shares have dropped more than 55% in value.
- Bullish rating on the stock by contributor: Forget About Alibaba, Buy Vipshop Instead.