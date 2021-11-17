Will segment's revenue growth push JD.com's Q3 Earnings higher?
Nov. 17, 2021 2:30 PM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is RMB2.02 (compared to RMB4.70 in year ago qiarter) and consensus revenue estimate id 214.27B (RMB174.2B in year ago quarter).
- Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- On Singles Day, JD says its transaction total hit 349.1 billion yuan compared to prior year volume of 271.5 billion yuan.
- JD Retail segment which consists of e-commerce business, growing traction across the supermarket category, beauty brands is seen as the catalyst in Q3 performance.
- Quick look at the company's growth potential:
- JD Health has gained significant growth led by robust online pharmacy retail services along with strong logistic support.
- SA Contributor Pinxter Analytics recently termed JD.com as the best China regulatory play.
- Contributor Sandeep G. Rao believes JD.com to be both an alternative and addition to Alibaba.