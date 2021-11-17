Will segment's revenue growth push JD.com's Q3 Earnings higher?

Nov. 17, 2021 2:30 PM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

China"s E-Commerce Giants Hope To Fuel Retail Rebound On Singles Day

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

  • JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is RMB2.02 (compared to RMB4.70 in year ago qiarter) and consensus revenue estimate id 214.27B (RMB174.2B in year ago quarter).
  • Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.
  • On Singles Day, JD says its transaction total hit 349.1 billion yuan compared to prior year volume of 271.5 billion yuan.
  • JD Retail segment which consists of e-commerce business, growing traction across the supermarket category, beauty brands is seen as the catalyst in Q3 performance.
  • Quick look at the company's growth potential:

