On Holding says it has 'significant' power to pass supply chain costs on to consumers
Nov. 17, 2021 2:58 PM ETOn Holding AG (ONON)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- On Holding (ONON +15.2%) is the largest consumer gainer following the company's prediction of hyper-growth in the back-half of 2022.
- On hopes that increasing brand awareness through multinational geographic expansion, along with innovation, design and sustainability, will drive demand for the product.
- In Q3, DTC channels grew nearly twice as fast as wholesale. DTC was up 93% from last year, while wholesale growth was 56%.
- Executives did warn of potential supply shortages to end the year due to logistics challenges and COVID-related factory shutdowns. As of this week, factories are operating at over 80% of planned production. CEO Martin Hoffman believes that the disruptions are temporary and that the company will be able to pass higher costs on to consumers.
- On the price increases, On says it has "significant pricing power... especially also versus our competitors" and that selective price increases on 40% of the company's volume will take place in Spring 2022. The company is also seeing a boost in demand from the reopening of gyms and consumers using treadmills and other equipment.
- On expects net sales of at least 960M Swiss Francs (~$1,030M) vs consensus of $976M.
- Wall Street analysts were generally bullish on the stock pre-earnings, but the stock price has since risen above even the highest price target.