Madison Square Garden Entertainment has 'multi-bagger upside potential,' fund manager says
Nov. 17, 2021 3:35 PM ETMadison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Chris McIntyre, founder and CIO of McIntyre Partnerships, disclosed in a letter to investors that the fund has opened a position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE).
- "If the company successfully executes, I value shares over $300. At a current price of ~$70, I believe MSGE is an exceptional risk reward," McIntyre said in a fund letter released this month.
- McIntyre pointed to MSGE's "solid downside asset protection, given that the firm hold's Manhattan's Madison Square Garden arena and other valuable real estate.
- The fund manager estimated that the MSG arena alone was worth about $2B, giving MSGE "at least" $55 per share of value.
- In addition, McIntyre underlined MSGE's upside prospects, saying the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas and a turnaround of the MSG Networks create "multi-bagger upside potential."
- MSGE rallied to a 52-week high of $121.42 in March, but pulled back from there.
- Shares eventually touched a 52-week low of $60.26 in late August before bounced around over the past few months. On Wednesday, the stock dipped more than 4% to reach $72.15 at 3:15 p.m. ET.
- Given the weakness it's seen since Q1, MSGE has significantly underperformed the market in recent months. Shares have fallen nearly 36% since mid-March even as the S&P 500 has posted a 24% gain, as this chart shows: