Madison Square Garden Entertainment has 'multi-bagger upside potential,' fund manager says

Madison Square Garden

littleny/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Chris McIntyre, founder and CIO of McIntyre Partnerships, disclosed in a letter to investors that the fund has opened a position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE).
  • "If the company successfully executes, I value shares over $300. At a current price of ~$70, I believe MSGE is an exceptional risk reward," McIntyre said in a fund letter released this month.
  • McIntyre pointed to MSGE's "solid downside asset protection, given that the firm hold's Manhattan's Madison Square Garden arena and other valuable real estate.
  • The fund manager estimated that the MSG arena alone was worth about $2B, giving MSGE "at least" $55 per share of value.
  • In addition, McIntyre underlined MSGE's upside prospects, saying the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas and a turnaround of the MSG Networks create "multi-bagger upside potential."
  • MSGE rallied to a 52-week high of $121.42 in March, but pulled back from there.
  • Shares eventually touched a 52-week low of $60.26 in late August before bounced around over the past few months. On Wednesday, the stock dipped more than 4% to reach $72.15 at 3:15 p.m. ET.
  • Given the weakness it's seen since Q1, MSGE has significantly underperformed the market in recent months. Shares have fallen nearly 36% since mid-March even as the S&P 500 has posted a 24% gain, as this chart shows:

