Analysts don't see huge impact to Biogen on EMA vote on Alzheimer's drug aducanumab

Nov. 17, 2021 3:44 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)ESALYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor8 Comments

  • The European Medicines Agency's ("EMA") negative trend vote on Biogen's (BIIB -1.4%) Alzheimer's therapy aducanumab won't have an impact on shares since EU approval isn't priced into share assumptions, say two Street analysts.
  • Cowen's Phil Nadeau said the vote was "disappointing, but not surprising," adding it's unlikely the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use is likely to approve the drug.
  • However, his model assumed no EU sales for the drug. He is maintaining his outperform rating and $375 price target (~43% upside).
  • Stifel analyst Paul Matteis agrees, noting that Biogen shares weren't pricing in aducanumab European approval. He has a buy rating and $344 price target (~32% upside).
  • Read about recent phase 2 data from Biogen and Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY -3.3%) Alzheimer's candidate lecanemab.
