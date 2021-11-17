Macy's Q3 2022 earnings preview, development in e-commerce business on focus
Nov. 17, 2021 3:54 PM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Macy's (NYSE:M) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+263.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.22B (+30.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, M has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- The success of Saks.com spin-off from Macy's rival Saks Fifth Avenue has also been relevant to Macy's (NYSE:M) after activist Jana Partners argued in October that a similar e-commerce unit split would be beneficial to Macy's stock price in October. Jana Partners has also taken new stakes in Macy's, Valvoline, BlackSky in Q3.
- The recent reports have shown that Macy's is working with Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo on business review after seeing pressure from activists.
- Investor NuOrion agued that Macy's is "materially undervalued" and should uses it landmark stores and digital footprint to unlock value. NuOrion Advisors believe that if Macy's adopts the investors strategies the company may be worth more than $75/share.
- M Science lifts estimates on Macy's (M) after noting strengthening trends in Q3 on a rebound in October driven by both online and brick and mortar.
- Wall Street and Quant rating is Neutral on the stock while SA Authors are Bullish on Macy's.