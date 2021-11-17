Cisco EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue
Nov. 17, 2021 4:07 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA21 Comments
- Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $12.9B (+8.1% Y/Y) misses by $90M.
- Shares -7.5%.
- Press Release
- Q2 Guidance: Revenue: 4.5% to 6.5% growth year over year; Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.64 to $0.68; Non-GAAP: $0.80 to $0.82 (vs. consensus $0.82)
- FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue: 5% to 7% growth year over year; Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.77 to $2.89; Non-GAAP: $3.38 to $3.45 (vs. consensus $3.43)
- Solid progress on business model transformation: Total Annualized Recurring Revenue was $21.6 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, up 10% year over year
- "In Q1, we had robust growth and continued strong demand despite the very dynamic supply environment," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco. "Cisco's technology sits at the heart of the accelerated digital transformation happening today. Our breakthrough innovation, strong demand, and the success of our business transformation position us well for another year of growth in fiscal 2022."