LumiraDx hits 52-week high two days after Evercore initiates with buy rating

Nov. 17, 2021 4:18 PM ETLumiraDx Limited (LMDX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) closed up 9% today and reached a 52-week high of $10.73, just two days after Evercore ISI initiated the stock with a buy rating.
  • The firm has a $20 price target on shares (~91% upside based on today's closing price).
  • Analyst Vijay Kumar believes that the company has a unique technology differentiation compared to competitors.
  • That technology includes the potential to do both antigen and molecular diagnostic testing on the same test strip in a portable, light instrument, he says.
  • Read about LumiraDx's recent Q3 2021 earnings results.
