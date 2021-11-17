Victoria’s Secret EPS beats by $0.10, misses on revenue
Nov. 17, 2021 4:19 PM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $1.44B (+6.7% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Shares -1.98%.
- Press Release
- Total comparable sales for the third quarter of 2021 increased 4% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
- Third quarter 2021 operating income growth of 11% over adjusted operating income in last year’s third quarter was driven by solid total sales growth of 7% and gross margin dollar growth of 14%.
- Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook: The Company is forecasting fourth quarter 2021 sales to be in the range of flat to up 3% versus last year’s fourth quarter sales of $2.100 billion and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.35 to $2.65.