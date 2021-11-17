Victoria’s Secret EPS beats by $0.10, misses on revenue

Nov. 17, 2021 4:19 PM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $1.44B (+6.7% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • Shares -1.98%.
  • Press Release
  • Total comparable sales for the third quarter of 2021 increased 4% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
  • Third quarter 2021 operating income growth of 11% over adjusted operating income in last year’s third quarter was driven by solid total sales growth of 7% and gross margin dollar growth of 14%.
  • Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook: The Company is forecasting fourth quarter 2021 sales to be in the range of flat to up 3% versus last year’s fourth quarter sales of $2.100 billion and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.35 to $2.65.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.