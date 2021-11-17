Lantronix under pressure on launching stock offering

Nov. 17, 2021 4:20 PM ETLantronix, Inc. (LTRX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) trades 13.4% down after hours on commencing a proposed underwritten public offering to issue and sell shares; offer size, terms have not yet been decided.
  • TL Investment GmbH also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 15%.
  • The company plans to use net proceeds or working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the repayment of existing indebtedness.
  • Lantronix will not receive any of the proceeds from the shares of common stock sold by TL Investment GmbH in the offering.
