Fogo Hospitality files for IPO as Brazilian steakhouse chain goes public again
Nov. 17, 2021 4:27 PM ETFogo Hospitality, Inc. (FOGO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Fogo Hospitality Inc. (FOGO) files for an IPO in a return to the public market for the Fogo de Chao chain.
- The company operates 46 restaurants across 21 states and has 14 international units in operation. The Brazilian steahhouse operator thinks it can grow to 300 restaurants in the U.S. over the next 20 years.
- "The exceptional price-value of our offering appeals to a diverse population, and in particular resonates with Millennial and Generation X demographic groups, who collectively represent approximately 79% of our guests, based on a 2018 survey, providing an attractive guest composition to drive positive traffic growth for years to come."
- Revenue last year for FOGO was $362M. The company says it has confidence that we it achieve a targeted 40% cash-on-cash returns with the new restaurant development strategy, which is generally in line with its 43% U.S. cash-on-cash returns and 4its 3% Brazil cash-on-cash returns in FY19 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The size of the IPO has not been determined yet.
- SEC Form S-1