Zions Bancorporation upgraded, Huntington Bank downgraded at Wolfe

Nov. 17, 2021 4:29 PM ETHBAN, ZIONBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Huntington office building in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache upgrades Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) to Outperform and downgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Peer Perform on Zion's edge to greater asset sensitivity and "higher gearing to accelerating commercial loan growth."
  • "We remain constructive on HBAN’s longer-term outlook and expect it to successfully execute on the integration of TCF, but we see relatively greater value in ZION," Carcache wrote in a letter to clients.
  • He also notes that Zions (ZION) outperformed Huntington (HBAN) when the U.S. exited the last zero interest rate policy cycle, "and we expect as similar dynamic as we exit this one."
  • Lifts ZION price target to $85 from $64, implying a 0.70x market multiple.
  • Carcache's Outperform rating on Zions (ZION) compares with the Very Bullish Quant rating and breaks from the average Wall Street rating of Neutral (6 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 14 Neutral, 2 Very Bullish).
  • His Peer Perform rating on Huntington (HBAN) aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and contrasts with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 9 Neutral).
  • Last month, Zions (ZION) Q3 earnings boosted by loan growth.
  • SA contributor ALG Research moves to the sidelines on Zions
