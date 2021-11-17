Bath & Body Works gains after topping estimates in first standalone earnings report
- Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) posts its first earnings report without any results included from the Victoria's Secret business.
- Sales were up 53% during the quarter and EPS rose 360% from the pre-pandemic level in 2019.
- Looking ahead, Bath & Body Works expects Q4 EPS of $2.10 to $2.25 vs. $2.26 consensus. The retailer says it heads into the key holiday season with its mostly domestic supply chain and market leadership in key categories positioning it well to deliver continued growth.
- Shares of BBWI are up 2.18% in after-hours trading to $76.23.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on BBWI has tracked 10% higher during November.