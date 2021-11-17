Azure Power Signs 600 MW PPA With SECI Under 4 GW Projects

  • Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE) signs power purchase agreements (or PPAs) for 600 MW ISTS connected solar power projects with Solar Energy Corporation of India (or SECI), under its 4 GW manufacturing linked projects, which will supply power for 25 years at a fixed tariff of INR 2.54 (~$3.4 cents) per kWh.
  • The projects will be constructed in Rajasthan, the highest solar insolation state in India, for which connectivity approval is in place and land is fully identified and is under acquisition.
  • The commissioning timeline for the projects as per the agreement is Q3 FY 2024
