Boeing, Lockheed Martin join others in $2.4B air force modification contract
Nov. 17, 2021 5:24 PM ETBAESY, BA, BAH, LHX, LMT, RTXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA8 Comments
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY), The Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), L3 Technologies (NYSE:LHX), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) and few others were awarded a combined $2.399B modification to the existing multiple award, ID/IQ contracts.
- It comprised of firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-firm, and cost reimbursable contract line items.
- The modification provides for the establishment of production and sustainment contract line items to allow the Department of the Air Force to streamline prototype development, production and sustainment into a single effort to be competed under fair opportunity procedures.
- Work is expected to be completed by Jan. 9, 2028.
- The Quick Reaction Branch, Aerial Network Division, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.
- Also read about Boeing upgraded at Wells Fargo.