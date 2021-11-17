Boeing, Lockheed Martin join others in $2.4B air force modification contract

Nov. 17, 2021 5:24 PM ETBAESY, BA, BAH, LHX, LMT, RTXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA8 Comments

Silhouettes of soldiers during Military Mission at dusk

guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

  • BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY), The Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), L3 Technologies (NYSE:LHX), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) and few others were awarded a combined $2.399B modification to the existing multiple award, ID/IQ contracts.
  • It comprised of firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-firm, and cost reimbursable contract line items.
  • The modification provides for the establishment of production and sustainment contract line items to allow the Department of the Air Force to streamline prototype development, production and sustainment into a single effort to be competed under fair opportunity procedures.
  • Work is expected to be completed by Jan. 9, 2028.
  • The Quick Reaction Branch, Aerial Network Division, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.
  • Also read about Boeing upgraded at Wells Fargo.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.